Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NTNX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,369. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $1,099,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,315 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,740,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1,643.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,089,000 after buying an additional 1,393,239 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after buying an additional 974,948 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after buying an additional 960,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,392,000 after buying an additional 920,283 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

