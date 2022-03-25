Brokerages Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. Patterson Companies posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

PDCO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.53. 7,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,595. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.