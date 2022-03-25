Brokerages Anticipate Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pear Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pear Therapeutics.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAR. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,517,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,326,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,846,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,102,000.

PEAR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 196,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,295. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

