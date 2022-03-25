Brokerages Anticipate PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PolyPid in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

PYPD opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.71. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

