Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post $1.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.19. TFI International reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TFI International.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TFII stock opened at $110.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TFI International has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.
About TFI International (Get Rating)
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFI International (TFII)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.