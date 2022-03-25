Brokerages Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $418.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will post sales of $418.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $411.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.00 million. Ameresco reported sales of $252.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.82.

AMRC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.97. The stock had a trading volume of 380,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,510. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Ameresco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ameresco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

