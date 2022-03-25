Brokerages Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) will post $13.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.80 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $58.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $59.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.68 million, with estimates ranging from $64.90 million to $66.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRIX. StockNews.com began coverage on IRIDEX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRIX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,483. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.22.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.