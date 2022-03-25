Brokerages Set AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) PT at C$54.00

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOS shares. Cormark dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$36.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.19. The company has a market cap of C$972.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$30.94 and a 1-year high of C$47.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at C$154,050,371.70.

About AirBoss of America (Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.