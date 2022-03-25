Brokerages Set Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Target Price at GBX 3,995.20

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,909.11 ($51.46).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($55.69) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($47.39) to GBX 3,660 ($48.18) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.66) to GBX 3,390 ($44.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

LON BWY traded down GBX 138 ($1.82) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,590 ($34.10). 412,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,850.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,505.77 ($32.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.45).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

