Brokerages Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) PT at $149.38

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Catalent by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.08. 603,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average is $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

