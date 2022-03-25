Brokerages Set Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) PT at $27.75

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

OMIC stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Singular Genomics Systems has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $33.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 51.57 and a quick ratio of 60.80.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 1,059.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,986,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,450,000 after buying an additional 9,125,918 shares during the last quarter. Revelation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,343,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 637,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 870.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 573,205 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

