Brokerages Set Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) PT at $56.78

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on STLFF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SEB Equities started coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLFF opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

