Brokerages Set Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Price Target at $57.33

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Ternium alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Ternium stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,878. Ternium has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ternium will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

About Ternium (Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.