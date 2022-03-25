Brokerages Set Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Target Price at GBX 1,403.75

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,422.86 ($18.73).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.54) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.48) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.80) to GBX 1,100 ($14.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.35) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, January 28th.

LON:VTY traded down GBX 52.40 ($0.69) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 931 ($12.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,571. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 882 ($11.61) and a one year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.79). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,014.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

