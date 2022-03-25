Brokers Issue Forecasts for The RealReal, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for RealReal in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.11). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RealReal’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REAL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $767.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $67,282.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,950 shares of company stock worth $1,125,362. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RealReal by 105.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

