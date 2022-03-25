Brokers Offer Predictions for Cathay Pacific Airways Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay Pacific Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $4.92.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

