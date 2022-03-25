Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.