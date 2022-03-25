Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.44

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$76.44 and traded as high as C$79.64. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$78.92, with a volume of 286,967 shares.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.17. The firm has a market cap of C$24.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

