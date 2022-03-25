Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.
AZTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $85.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.33. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $70.17 and a 1 year high of $124.79.
Brooks Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.
