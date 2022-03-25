Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.68. 64,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,416. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.34 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.19.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

