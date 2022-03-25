BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of CAD10.75-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.55. The company issued revenue guidance of +24-29% yr/yr to ~CAD9.48-9.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.29.
Shares of DOOO stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14.
BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP (DOOO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.