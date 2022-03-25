BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of CAD10.75-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.55. The company issued revenue guidance of +24-29% yr/yr to ~CAD9.48-9.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.70. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 79.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.