BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRT. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BRT Apartments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of BRT opened at $23.81 on Monday. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $441.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.86%.

In related news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BRT Apartments by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

