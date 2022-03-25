BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $12,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $12,780.00.
  • On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $11,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $13,470.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $12,810.00.

BFI stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BurgerFi International by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

