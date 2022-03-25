Busey Wealth Management Has $953,000 Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Allegion were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4,840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,150,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,384,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Allegion by 77.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 194,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 84,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALLE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,790. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.83 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.97.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

