Busey Wealth Management Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.89. 20,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $98.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.48.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

