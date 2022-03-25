Busey Wealth Management Reduces Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 49.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.31. 8,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,772. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.57.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.