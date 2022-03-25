Busey Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 78.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. UBS Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

FITB stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. 64,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,575,816. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

