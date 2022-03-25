Busey Wealth Management Sells 274 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 188.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $154,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.32.

SHW traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,772. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.65 and a 200-day moving average of $300.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

