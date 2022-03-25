BWS Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hawkins in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HWKN. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $46.97 on Thursday. Hawkins has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $991.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hawkins by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawkins by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

