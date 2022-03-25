C3.ai (TSX:AI) Shares Down 0.9%

C3.ai Inc (TSX:AI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.16 and last traded at C$14.21. Approximately 65,462 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$14.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.24.

C3.ai, Inc is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI® Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems.

