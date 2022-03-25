C3.ai (TSX:AI) Shares Down 0.9%

C3.ai Inc (TSX:AI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.16 and last traded at C$14.21. Approximately 65,462 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$14.34.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.24.
C3.ai Company Profile (TSX:AI)
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.