CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of CAE opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.11, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.64. CAE has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CAE will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in CAE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 4,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CAE by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

