Callan Capital LLC Acquires 3,309 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $174.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.