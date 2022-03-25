Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 739,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,260. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

