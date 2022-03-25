Callisto Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $101,314.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $23.07 million and approximately $101,314.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.05 or 0.07000788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00108628 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.