Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Director Yves J. Ribeill Sells 20,000 Shares

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $21,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Calyxt, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.22. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 169.93% and a negative net margin of 112.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLXT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Calyxt (Get Rating)
Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calyxt (CLXT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.