Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Director Yves J. Ribeill Sells 20,000 Shares

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $21,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Calyxt, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.22. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 169.93% and a negative net margin of 112.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter valued at $44,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Calyxt by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Calyxt by 120.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Calyxt by 85.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLXT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

