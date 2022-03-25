Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNNE. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cannae by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cannae by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cannae by 3,249.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of CNNE opened at $24.36 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry B. Moullet purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $437,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

