Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Down 5%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 26,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,818,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canoo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42.

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Canoo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Canoo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Canoo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 77,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Canoo by 24.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Canoo by 26.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

