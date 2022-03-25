Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,344,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,989,000 after purchasing an additional 296,511 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 203.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.07. 1,883,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,262. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $121.44 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average of $152.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

