Capital One Financial Comments on CNX Resources Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.39 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NYSE CNX opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $19.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 16.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after buying an additional 1,086,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 136,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 278,195 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

