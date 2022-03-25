Capital One Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

