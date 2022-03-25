Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) to post $21.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.32 million and the highest is $21.63 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $82.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $92.36 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSWC. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. 192,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,939. The company has a market cap of $563.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.18. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $28.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 124.68%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

