Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Reaches $36.91 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002471 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $36.91 billion and approximately $2.10 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00188203 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00028107 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00023766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.16 or 0.00404548 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00052354 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,239,675,267 coins and its circulating supply is 33,726,267,061 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

