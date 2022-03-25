CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $8.42

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.15. CareMax shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 17,532 shares.

CMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $741,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CareMax during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of CareMax by 63.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 616,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 238,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the third quarter worth about $254,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

