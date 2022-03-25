Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Gap Up to $9.51

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.81. Caribou Biosciences shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 1,788 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

