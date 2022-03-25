Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $31.52.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after buying an additional 69,649 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

