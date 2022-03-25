Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $27.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 25,911,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,553,266. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

