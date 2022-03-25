Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives $127.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SAVA traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,666,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,799,000. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,797,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,655,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

