Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

CZOO stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Cazoo Group has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.