Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “
CZOO stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Cazoo Group has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
