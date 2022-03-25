Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Centamin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 108 ($1.42) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

About Centamin (Get Rating)

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

