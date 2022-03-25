CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CenterPoint Energy traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 65726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

